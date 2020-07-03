Viacoin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Viacoin has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $184,150.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,166 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

