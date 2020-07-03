Viacoin (VIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,028.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002087 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $70,028.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00452599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003406 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,169,136 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

