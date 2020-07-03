VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $184,605.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.04801429 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018340 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002390 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.