VideoCoin Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $423,929.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One VideoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001459 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,641,633 tokens. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy, KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

