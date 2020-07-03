VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of VINCI S A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised VINCI S A/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded VINCI S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

VCISY remained flat at $$23.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87. VINCI S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is an increase from VINCI S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

