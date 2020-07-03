Voyager Token (VGX) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $176,749.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.96 or 0.04898815 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00020614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002401 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

