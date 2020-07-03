vSlice (VSL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1,086.00

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded up 39.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar. One vSlice token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Liqui. vSlice has a market cap of $170,349.78 and approximately $1,086.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.74 or 0.01706320 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00170253 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053049 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00109965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

vSlice Token Profile

vSlice launched on November 15th, 2016. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 tokens. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for vSlice is www.vslice.io . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

vSlice Token Trading

vSlice can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy vSlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

