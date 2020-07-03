WABnetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $175.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 33% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. WABnetwork has a market cap of $36,239.25 and $175.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.15 or 0.01718578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169100 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052680 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00108862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,994,541,755 tokens. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

