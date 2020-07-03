Wagerr Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $2,635.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001219 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000426 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

WGR is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,806,045 coins and its circulating supply is 190,426,431 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.