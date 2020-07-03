Waves Enterprise (WEST) Market Cap Hits $4.06 Million

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001298 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $110,315.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.01697025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00169150 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00109662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Token Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,247,175 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

