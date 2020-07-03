Waves Market Capitalization Hits $115.74 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Waves has a total market cap of $115.74 million and $24.76 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00012418 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, BCEX, Gate.io and COSS. In the last week, Waves has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012354 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006517 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010572 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,367,852 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bitbns, HitBTC, Tidex, Kuna, Bittrex, Gate.io, COSS, Coinrail, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, YoBit, OKEx, Livecoin, Exmo, Liqui, Coinbe, Huobi, Indodax, Binance, LiteBit.eu, BCEX and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

