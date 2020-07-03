Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $50.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hexcel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.94.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 622,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,562. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after purchasing an additional 277,437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 51,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

