West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.20

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 729002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

