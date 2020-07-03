Westcore Energy (CVE:WTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.02

Westcore Energy Ltd. (CVE:WTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $690,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.24.

Westcore Energy Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it had nine production wells. The company holds interest in the Flaxcombe field, which consists of approximately 3,840 acres of heavy oil located in the town of Flaxcombe, Saskatchewan.

