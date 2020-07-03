Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 34,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,348. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter purchased 9,483 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,363. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 206,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 365,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 38,629 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

