Winding Tree (LIF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Winding Tree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $4,304.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.01709728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00110270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Winding Tree Profile

Winding Tree was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. The official website for Winding Tree is windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official message board is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

