Wings 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $225,887.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $225,887.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

