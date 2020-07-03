WOM Protocol (WOM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.74 Million

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and $2.74 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.40 or 0.04860518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002431 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

