Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CSFB cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. 290,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

