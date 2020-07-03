Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce sales of $525.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480.90 million to $573.91 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported sales of $752.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 290,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average of $88.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.