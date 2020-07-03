X8X Token Market Cap Tops $1.69 Million (X8X)

X8X Token (CURRENCY:X8X) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last week, X8X Token has traded up 23.7% against the dollar. X8X Token has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $1,037.00 worth of X8X Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X8X Token token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.01711894 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108380 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About X8X Token

X8X Token’s genesis date was December 6th, 2017. X8X Token’s total supply is 85,240,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,757,341 tokens. X8X Token’s official Twitter account is @x8currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for X8X Token is /r/X8_Project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . X8X Token’s official website is x8currency.com . X8X Token’s official message board is medium.com/x8currency

Buying and Selling X8X Token

X8X Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X8X Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X8X Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X8X Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

