YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Shares Gap Down to $3.23

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.23. YRC Worldwide shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 7,462,600 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YRCW. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide by 1,136.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

