Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to Announce -$0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($2.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.29% and a negative return on equity of 68.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

In other news, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,090 shares of company stock valued at $867,532 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 162.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $17.52. 426,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,046. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $819.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

