Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. CF Industries posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CF Industries.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CF Industries from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,859.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 911.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 342.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.38. 1,956,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CF Industries (CF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.