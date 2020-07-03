Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.59.

Shares of C traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.55. 22,034,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,630,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.