Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Clipper Realty also posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.17 million. Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 50,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,737. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $144.29 million, a PE ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.06. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

In related news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 106,666 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $611,196.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,513,272.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Levinson purchased 14,334 shares of Clipper Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $82,133.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,096.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 841,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 94.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter worth $11,833,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 273,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

