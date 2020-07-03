Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.08 Million

Brokerages expect that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post sales of $234.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.24 million to $235.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $227.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $823.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $822.94 million to $825.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $867.09 million, with estimates ranging from $861.00 million to $874.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 177,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,768. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 14,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $248,543.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,632,980 shares of company stock valued at $106,166,311. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the first quarter worth about $2,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Construction Partners by 144.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,025,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 106,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Construction Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 66,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

