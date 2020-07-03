Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.55. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.20 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.18. 26,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,749. The stock has a market cap of $307.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,012,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRA International (CRAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.