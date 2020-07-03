Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $1.23. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 333,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,112. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.82. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $241,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,960 shares of company stock worth $2,647,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 147.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 109,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

