Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$0.55 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ENTA traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $49.94. 149,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.63 and a current ratio of 20.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 39.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,178,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

