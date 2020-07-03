Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts expect Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) to announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jeld-Wen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.05. Jeld-Wen posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Jeld-Wen.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of JELD stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 466,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,694. Jeld-Wen has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Jeld-Wen by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,588,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,608,000 after acquiring an additional 541,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 332,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,245 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jeld-Wen by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

