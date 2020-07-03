Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $18.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the lowest is $18.29 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $100.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.17 million to $107.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.18 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised MTBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

MTBC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

