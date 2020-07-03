Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC) will report sales of $18.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MTBC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.02 million and the lowest is $18.29 million. MTBC posted sales of $16.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that MTBC will report full year sales of $100.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.17 million to $107.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.18 million, with estimates ranging from $101.09 million to $135.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MTBC.
MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.
MTBC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.10. MTBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.
In other MTBC news, Director John N. Daly sold 8,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $62,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,753 shares of company stock worth $543,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MTBC by 551.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of MTBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MTBC
MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.
