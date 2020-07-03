Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Itau BBA Securities lowered PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.46. 2,902,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,003. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

