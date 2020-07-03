Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $375.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report $375.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $338.86 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $334.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

SBNY stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,586. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

