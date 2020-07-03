Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Brokerages expect that W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) will announce sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for W W Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.91 billion. W W Grainger posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that W W Grainger will report full year sales of $11.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W W Grainger.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on W W Grainger from $194.00 to $191.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.17.

GWW traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.51. The stock had a trading volume of 311,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,721. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $297.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total transaction of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in W W Grainger by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

