Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $489.59 Million

Analysts expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) to post sales of $489.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $468.58 million to $511.37 million. Waters reported sales of $599.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WAT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,898. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.55.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

