Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 687,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,404. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.83.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.