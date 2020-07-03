Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.57). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 57,094 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $5,274,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 687,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,404. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.83.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

