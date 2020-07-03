Zacks: Analysts Expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to Post $0.54 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

APAM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

