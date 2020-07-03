Zacks: Analysts Expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to announce earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNTG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Centogene from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.70. Centogene has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $516.16 million and a P/E ratio of -16.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Centogene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centogene during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Centogene during the first quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

