Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.72 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $411.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $262.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 1,731,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,884. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.