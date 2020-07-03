Zacks: Analysts Expect Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $411.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report $411.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $411.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.10 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $262.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

DHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. 1,731,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,884. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

