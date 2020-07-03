Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.92). Eiger Biopharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

EIGR stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 227,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,952. The firm has a market cap of $238.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

