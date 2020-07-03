Zacks: Analysts Expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.57. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

