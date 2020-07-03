Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Brokerages expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) will report ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liberty Media Formula One Series C’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is ($0.53). Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liberty Media Formula One Series C.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FWONK shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.62. 2,099,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 38.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

