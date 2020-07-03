Zacks: Analysts Expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Mobileiron posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 109.40% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MOBL shares. BidaskClub raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 511,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,239.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 383,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Mobileiron by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the first quarter worth $60,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileiron stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 767,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

