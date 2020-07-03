Zacks: Analysts Expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Resonant Inc (NASDAQ:RESN) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 182.63% and a negative net margin of 2,689.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock worth $59,141. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Resonant by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 127,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resonant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.71. Resonant has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

