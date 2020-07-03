Zacks: Analysts Expect Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will announce $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.24. Sempra Energy reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.76 to $8.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total value of $1,276,488.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.98. 1,349,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,611. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.71. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

