Zacks: Analysts Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post sales of $529.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $514.60 million to $542.80 million. Teleflex posted sales of $652.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $321,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Teleflex by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.82. The stock had a trading volume of 154,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,136. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

