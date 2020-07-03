Zacks: Analysts Expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The Wendy’s reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The Wendy’s stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.80. 3,435,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,880. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.18. The Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Wendy’s (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.