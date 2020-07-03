Zacks: Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Announce $2.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings per share of $3.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.27 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $15.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.89. 1,127,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,976. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $369.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

