Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Analysts expect Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $10.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $12.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra dropped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,082,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,548,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,964,000 after purchasing an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.30. 1,283,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,033. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

